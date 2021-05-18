Inside Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez's super intimate wedding ceremony

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez were on the same page and wanted a small gathering at their nuptials

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in a super intimate wedding ceremony over the weekend.

The singer and her real estate beau were on the same page and wanted a small gathering at their nuptials.

According to an E!News source, Ariana and Dalton were on the same page about their wedding. "Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever."



The source added that Ariana wanted an intimate summer wedding and that was something important to her.

"They always wanted an intimate ceremony. They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting."

For the unversed, Ariana tied the knot with Dalton last night in a super-intimate wedding ceremony attended by around 20 people only.

"Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together," the insider added.