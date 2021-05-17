close
Mon May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021

Kate Middleton's daily 'torture' in 'cliquey' school revealed: 'She was miserable'

Mon, May 17, 2021
Kate Middleton’s daily ‘torture’ in ‘cliquey’ school revealed: ‘She was miserable’

Experts recently shed light on the torture Kate Middleton underwent during her time in her ‘cliquey’ boarding school.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Katie Nicholl and during her interview with RSVP Live she claimed, “It is a very cliquey school and there was a lot of pressure.”

“The girls were all high achievers, and there were lots of girls with eating disorders. Everyone wanted to be the best, the fittest, the prettiest. I think Kate was miserable from the start.”

Ms. Nicholl also admitted that it was Kate’s ‘slender’ and tall frame that made her stand “out for the wrong reasons” and it even resulted in her being “teased for being gangly and lanky.”

However, it is that same “ruthless survival streak” that Kate cultivated in the girls' boarding school in Berkshire that makes her “well suited” for royal life. 

