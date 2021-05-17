Megan Fox looks stunning in red as she enjoys romantic night out with Machine Gun Kelly on her birthday

Megan Fox showed off her incredible abs in sizzling red outfit as she stepped out with her rockstar boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in LA to celebrate her birthday on Sunday (May 16).

The 35-year-old actress was looking gorgeous as opted for bright red bra and matching blazer for date night with her beau Machine Gun amid reports that the two would soon tie the knot.

Meghan appeared to be a beauty queen as she elevated her look with a touch of makeup, swiping a matching shade across her lips and flaunting expert cat-eye black eyeliner.

Actress Megan Fox and rockstar Machine Gun Kelly have been enjoying quality time together since the began their romantic journey.