Seth Rogen shares how meeting Beyonce went wrong

Canadian-American actor Seth Rogen recalled a hilarious incident over how meeting Beyonce took a wrong turn.
The 39-year-old shared on E! News’ Daily Pop how he felt “humiliated” during a failed encounter with the iconic singer at a Grammy Awards show.
"I was at the Grammys, and I saw Beyoncé with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," he said.
"And I charged over. Instinct took over," he continued.
"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, which is a bad drink. I deserved what I got ... I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé."
He proceeded to share how he took to stage to present a Grammy and was left holding his arms in a “very weird position”