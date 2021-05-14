close
Thu May 13, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 14, 2021

Demi Lovato promises to 'share whats on my heart' in new 4D podcast trailer

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 14, 2021
Demi Lovato promises to ‘share whats on my heart’ in new 4D podcast trailer

Renowned singer, lyricist and songwriter Demi Lovato recently announced the release of her brand new 4D podcast via a trailer and fans are already in a frenzy.

The singer unveiled the trailer for her upcoming 4D podcast over on YouTube and admitted its first ever installment can be expected on May 19th.

The inspiration behind Lovato’s new segment comes from the world of 4D vision and in her trailer she promises fans a step into the fourth dimension without quantum physics.

Check it out below: 


