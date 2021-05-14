Pink weighs in on being ‘pitted against’ Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera

Singer and songwriter Pink recently sat down to discuss the tumultuous start to her career and even weighed in on her feelings towards being pitted against Britney Spears.

The singer got candid during her latest interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I love Britney — she used to carry around my album. I was like, ‘Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody’.”

“One of the best things that [music executive] L.A. Reid ever told me was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time. There's no such thing as competition.”

“I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it's totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it.”