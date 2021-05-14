Oprah Winfrey admits she doesn't care about her celebrity guests at talk show

Oprah Winfrey, who gained more popularity after her explosive chat with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, confessed she 'didn't care' about her celebrity talk show guests.

The US TV host made this comments during her discussion with Ellen DeGeneres that she didn't always care about what her guests had to say on her former chat show and admits she doesn't miss talking about makeovers.

Oprah joined Ellen on Thursday to discuss the end of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, making shocking claims about her guests.

The 67-year-old TV personality icon was chatting to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday

Their discussion came a day after Ellen announced she would be stepping away from her own popular chat show next year after 19 seasons.



And Oprah was asked by the host what she thought the biggest miss in stepping away from her show would be.

"I think the camaraderie, how you’ve changed people’s lives and the people on your staff," Oprah said.

"You will still have those relationships but what I missed the most was the audience.

"And I don’t mean just audience applause but I always felt like I was a surrogate viewer and that I was there representing the audience."

Oprah Winfrey also sympathised with Ellen DeGeneres over 'painful' decision to end show.