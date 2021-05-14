Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s growing ‘relaxation’ in the US

An expert akin to the art of reading body language recently stepped forward with observations regarding Prince Harry’s ‘clear relaxation’ within the US.

The claim was brought forward in an observational account by body language expert Darren Stantonl.

During his interview with Express he noted that Prince Harry appear a lot more “relaxed” out in L.A, “I think the fact that he is not in a suit and tie is quite informal with an open neck shirt and casual trousers reflects how he feels inside.”

“It’s almost as though he has had enough ‘I’ve been on show for the public and always being told to look immaculate when engaging with the public’. Here we see a very relaxed informal version of Harry clearly enjoying himself and the situation.”