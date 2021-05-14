Prince Harry says he won't pass down 'his pain and suffering' to children

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, shared his thoughts on parenting, saying he will not 'pass on pain and suffering' to his kids.

The Queen's grandson shared his thoughts on parenting, suggesting as his father Prince Charles passed dawn his pain to him.



Harry , who is a proud father of two-year-old Archie and expecting a baby girl with her wife Meghan Markle, has said he wants to make sure he “breaks the cycle” by not putting the same pressures on his children that he faced when he was young.



The Duke, according to some experts, suggested his father Prince Charles may have passed down his trauma to him following the death of Princess Diana in 1997. Harry apparently said he wants to make a conscious effort not to do the same to his own brood.

harry, during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, said: "There is no blame. I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody.

"But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically.

"It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say 'you know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you'."

Prince Harry has reportedly been enjoying dreamed life in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie after quitting the royal job last year in March.