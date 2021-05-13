close
Thu May 13, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 13, 2021

Eid 2021: A look at how your favourite stars are celebrating the occasion

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, May 13, 2021
Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and other celebs share Eid greetings with fans

Pakistani celebrities are celebrating the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with immense zeal and fervour.

A number of them, including Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan and others shared Eid greetings with their fans.

While some said they are under-prepared for Eid after last night's sudden announcement, others urged their fans to spend the day safely at home.

Take a look at how your favourite celebrities are commemorating Eid this year:

Ayeza Khan

Saba Qamar

Hira Mani

Sarah Khan

Sonya Hussain

Muneeb Butt 



