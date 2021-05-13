Eid 2021: A look at how your favourite stars are celebrating the occasion

Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and other celebs share Eid greetings with fans

Pakistani celebrities are celebrating the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with immense zeal and fervour.

A number of them, including Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan and others shared Eid greetings with their fans.

While some said they are under-prepared for Eid after last night's sudden announcement, others urged their fans to spend the day safely at home.



Take a look at how your favourite celebrities are commemorating Eid this year:

Ayeza Khan

Saba Qamar

Hira Mani

Sarah Khan

Sonya Hussain



Muneeb Butt









