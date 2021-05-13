Eid 2021: A look at how your favourite stars are celebrating the occasion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani celebrities are celebrating the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with immense zeal and fervour.
A number of them, including Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Sarah Khan and others shared Eid greetings with their fans.
While some said they are under-prepared for Eid after last night's sudden announcement, others urged their fans to spend the day safely at home.
Ayeza Khan
Saba Qamar
Hira Mani
Sarah Khan
Sonya Hussain
Muneeb Butt