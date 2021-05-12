Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi injured by Israeli forces

Elhadi was protesting the forceful expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah

Acclaimed Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi, who shot to fame through Hulu’s Baghdad Central, was injured by Israeli forces on Sunday in the city of Haifa.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Gaza Mon Amour star, 34, was injured by Israeli police during a demonstration as tension rises in the region following attacks by Israel’s security forces on Al-Aqsa mosque.

She was part of protest staged against the forceful expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

An alarming photo of Elhadi, wounded in the back of an ambulance, has gone viral on social media.

After the clash, she turned to her Instagram and expressed her gratitude to all those “who helped me and took care of me” and added that she was “alright, but I was injured on my leg.”

With violence intensifying in the region, the death toll of Palestinians has reached 35 in Gaza after Israel carried out hundreds of air strikes in the area, early on Wednesday.