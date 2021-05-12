Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were exchanging ‘flirtatious’ emails since months

Former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all anyone can talk about these days after the two reunited following the latter's breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

As photos of them vacationing together in Montana emerged, reports have now revealed that while J-Lo was in the process of breaking her engagement with A-Rod, the Batman star had been trying to shoot his shot via emails.

Speaking to TMZ, multiple sources revealed that Affleck had been sending flirtatious emails to the Hustlers star since February as she is finally ready to give a second chance to the one that got away.

Grapevines “with direct knowledge” told the outlet that early in February, Lopez and Affleck “Were in very regular contact by email.”

The portal claimed that the tone of Affleck’s emails then weren’t “just friendly...but more loving and longing for Jen.”

Moreover, it was revealed that the emails were more like love letters, as one source said that an email included a line about Affleck “being able to ‘own her heart’ with his pen.”