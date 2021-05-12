Piers Morgan relaunches attack on Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan does not seem to give up his habit as he renewed his controversial claims about Meghan Markle's mental health, saying he still 'doesn't believe' the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, who was sacked from the show for unnecessarily criticising Prince Harry's sweetheart, stuck to his guns in a tweet on Monday.



The controversial TV personality began Mental Health Week with a quote from Rocky Balboa that he found "helpful in tough times".

The post prompted one fan to ask if Piers now "believes in mental health", months after he was sacked from the job.

He took no time to respond and said: "I believe in mental illness, I just don't believe Meghan Markle."

Pies Morgan has been a strong critic of Meghan Markle since her bombshell Oprah interview, where Harry and Meghan made a number of explosive revelations, accusing that a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – had made a racist comment about their unborn son, Archie.