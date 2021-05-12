Taylor Swift returns to glitzy glam as she is spinning in her highest heels

Taylor Swift wowed fans with her gorgeous look at Brit Awards 2021 ceremony on Tuesday as she became the first female to ever win the global icon award.

The amazing songstress proved that she is every inch the female superstar as she rocked a silver embellished two piece reminiscent of her 1989 days with her signature scarlet pout and her blond hair perfectly coiffed.



Sharing an image to her Instagram before her appearance, Swift wrote, “Spinning in my highest heels, luv #BRITs.”

Swift, who won her first Brit award in 2015, is being recognised this evening for her 'immense impact on music across the world and incredible repertoire.'

It is second big award for Taylor Swiftthis year as she previously won the Album of the Year award at this year’s Grammys for her album Folklore. She paid tribute to the NHS as well as her British fans.

The pop star became the first female artist to receive the aforementioned prize at the ceremony

