Tue May 11, 2021
May 11, 2021

Snoop Dogg reacts to Madonna's cameo in his music video

Tue, May 11, 2021

Madonna is seen smoking weed in the video for Snoop Dogg's new single "Gang Signs".

The pop queen shared a clip from the video on her social media accounts and wrote it "was so much fun to show up in Snoop Dogg video for his new song Gang Signs."

Snoop retweet her clip with a caption that read "100 percent".

