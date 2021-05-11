Gigi Hadid speaks out for Palestine

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has expressed her solidarity with Palestinians after Israel's attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.



The 26-year-old model, who comes from a Palestinian background, shared a Story on her Instagram where she wrote “You will not erase Palestine.”

In her another story, Gigi also honoured Palestinian mothers with children in Israeli jails on Mother’s Day.

She wrote a lengthy post saying “We honor mothers who have lost children to police violence. Mothers who have lost children to drone strikes. Palestinian mothers with children in Israeli jails.”



