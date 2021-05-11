close
Tue May 11, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
May 11, 2021

Falak Shabir leaves fans swooning after adorable gesture to pregnant wife Sarah Khan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, May 11, 2021

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir is making sure to take care of his wife Sarah Khan’s pregnancy.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he left fans swooning after he could be seen helping out the actress with her sweet pregnancy cravings.

In the short clip, he can be seen handing a brownie with his name on it to his wife who looked amused and happy over his offering.

The move was sure to leave fans swooning over the couple as they showered them with compliments.

Take a look:



