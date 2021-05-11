Wendy Williams calls off relationship with Mike Esterman

Television personality Wendy Williams is single again after her and Mike Esterman decided to call off their relationship.

Speaking to Page Six Mike said that the two had “drifted apart” adding that they were “never an item”.

“She deserves to be with someone who may have more time,”he said.

“I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas,” he continued.

“I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process.

“I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.”