Adele's father Mark Evans dies

Adele’s estranged father Mark Evans passed away after a long battle battle with bowel cancer. He was 57.



Mark, in 2013, revealed he was fighting bowel cancer and feared he would never meet his grandson, eight-year-old Angelo, whom Adele has with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.



According to a media outlet, Mark’s family 'is very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end.

The 33-year-old songstress has spoken of her fractured relationship with her father several times in the past, after Mark walked out on Adele’s mother, Penny, when the singer was just three years old.



Adele previously admitted she didn’t “hate” her father, but their relationship deteriorated further as her stardom grew. Mark even called the feud a 'misunderstanding'.