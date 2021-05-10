Salman Khan’s sister Arpita confirms she tested positive for coronavirus

Indian star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of April 2021 and now she has fully recovered from the virus, she confirmed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared a statement which reads: “I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021, however, I was asymptomatic.”

“I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since.”

She also urged the fans to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive.”