Mon May 10, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
May 10, 2021

Salman Khan's sister Arpita confirms she tested positive for coronavirus

Indian star Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the beginning of April 2021 and now she has fully recovered from the virus, she confirmed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared a statement which reads: “I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021, however, I was asymptomatic.”

“I followed all the guidelines and protocols and thankfully with the grace of God I have fully recovered and have been well since.”

She also urged the fans to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay Safe. Stay Strong. Stay Positive.”

