Jr NTR diagnosed with coronavirus, goes under self-isolation

Indian actor Jr NTR has been diagnosed with coronavirus and went under self-isolation, he confirmed on social media.



Taking to Twitter, the RRR actor wrote “I’ve tested positive for Covid19.”

He went on to say “Plz don’t worry, I’m doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we’re following all protocols under the supervision of doctors.”

“I request those who’ve come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe,” he concluded.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, best known as NTR Jr, primarily works in Telugu film.

He will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu film RRR. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.