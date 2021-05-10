Tom Cruise calls police after trespassers vandalise 'Mission Impossible' set

Intruders tried to climb atop equipment, wanting to take pictures of the set

Tom Cruise had to deal with a bunch of trespassers landing up on the sets of his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7.



The actor reportedly had to call security after intruders gatecrashed the set in Yorkshire, England.

According to a report by The Sun, the intruders tried to climb atop equipment, wanting to take pictures of the set.

"The set is so large and open that it has been impossible to close it all off. So, trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts," a source close to the film informed the outlet.

"Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again," the insider added.

Because of the incident, the crew of MI7 will now take extra security precautions to avoid any delays in the shoot of the film.

Due to the pandemic, the film was earlier pushed back ten months to a May 22, 2022 release.