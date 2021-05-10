Meghan, Harry's decision of releasing hidden picture of Archie 'deliberate'

Meghan, Harry released an unclear picture of Archie on his second birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been extremely cautious about whatever they reveal about their personal life on social media.

To mark their son Archie's second birthday, they released an unclear picture of the toddler.

Meghan and Harry's decision not to release a clear photo of Archie is proof they are 'trolling' the public, a royal author said.

"This was, as I think we've come to experience from the Sussexes, a photo of Archie but not too clear," royal author Omid Scobie said on his On Heir podcast. "I think this is their way of trolling the world."

When Meghan announced her second pregnancy, she released a picture holding Archie, whilst his face was hidden.

On the other hand, Scobie praised the Sussexes for dressing Archie in "jeans and Nikes" - saying it was a change from the "more traditional" style of his cousins.