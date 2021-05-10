Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips to reach divorce settlement this week

Peter Phillips' financial details will be kept strictly under wraps during case proceedings

Queen Elizabeth's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, will be finalising his divorce settlement with wife Autumn in court this week.

As per Peter's instructions, his financial details will be kept strictly under the wraps.

The couple, that got divorced after 12 years of marriage, will be heard by a High Court judge, as they struggle to come to a settlement agreed by both parties.

Earlier, Peter appointed Nicholas Yates QC as his attorney, a divorce lawyer who claims to handle “complex cases relating to significant assets and jurisdictional disputes” and also “leads negotiations in high-value postnuptial agreements.”



Peter and Autumn announced their split in February. They share two daughters and Peter is extremely close to the Queen’s heart.

Being the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip, he walked behind his grandfather’s body, in between his cousins Prince Harry and William last month.