Royal rift: Harry, William insist on making separate statements on Diana's birthday

Prince Harry and William's rift might not get healed at Princess Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry and William are pushing to make separate statements on the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana's memorial this July.



The two brothers, who have been embroiled in a rift ever since Harry left the royal family, are not seeing eye to eye.

According to a source, William, 39, and Harry, 36, will make an appearance together at the memorial unveiling ceremony, however will not be delivering a joint statement.

“They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them," said the insider.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now."

There were no signs of ice thawing between the two princes despite a chat following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, earlier this year.