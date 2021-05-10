Babar Azam pays rich tribute to mother in latest social media post

Babar Azam shares pictures with his mother.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Sunday lavished praise on his mother, acknowledging her contributions in making him the person he is today.

Taking to Twitter, Azam, who was crowned the best ODI batsman in the world a few weeks ago, shared pictures of him with his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day.

In one of the pictures, he can be seen as a child, sitting in his mother's lap while in another, he stands with her as an adult.

"Mama Ji, beyond your love, support, care and kindness I do not exist. Forever in your debt. May Allah SWT keep your shade on us," he said, adding that mothers are the "real architect" of society.

Babar Azam topples Virat Kohli to become world's no 1 batsman

Last month, Azam toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, as per the ICC's ODI rankings.

Azam now sits on top of ICC's ODI batsman rankings with 865 points and Kohli is at number 2 with 857 points.

With the new rankings, Babar ended Kohli’s five-year reign at the top of the ICC rankings. The Indian skipper was on top of the table since October 2017.

The Pakistan skipper propelled to the top of the table after scoring 228 runs in the recently concluded ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa.

This is the first time Azam has ranked as the number one ODI batsman in the world.

The last Pakistani to achieve the feat was former captain Mohammad Yousuf in 2003.

As per the PCB, Azam is the fourth Pakistan batsman after Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad and Mohammad Yousuf, to reach the top of the ODI batting table.

