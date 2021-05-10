Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey pens Mother’s Day tribute for her

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ryan Dorsey paid tribute to his late ex-wife and actor Naya Rivera on the first Mother's Day since she passed away.
Taking to Twitter, Dorsey shared a photo of the Glee actor with their four-year-old son Josey and penned a heartfelt note for his ex-wife who passed away last year.
“We can’t say the word happy but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” he wrote.
Dorsey is raising Josey with the late actor’s sister Nickayla Rivera since she died during a boating trip in July 2020.
Nickayla turned to Instagram after moving in with Dorsey, and wrote: “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself. I’m not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”