Jennifer Lopez says 'being a mom is my greatest joy'

Jennifer Lopez spent Mother's Day with her twins Max and Emme, showing several photos of her fun-filled day with her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The Hustlers actress shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration as she shared sweet photos of 13-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Max.
"#MothersDay with my mommy and coconuts!" Lopez captioned the set of images, which also featured her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez.
"Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest," Lopez added.
Earlier, Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet message to her beloved mom, saying. "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me."