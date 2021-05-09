Jennifer Lopez wins hearts with sweet clips of concert rehearsal and hugging her mother on stage

Multi-hyphenated American superstar Jennifer Lopez has a lot of music to get her fans on the eclectic waves but recently, the musical powerhouse won hearts when she shared a cute short video showing rehearsal for the Vax Live concert. She also wowed fans with an adorable concert moment when she gave tribute to her by calling her on stage.

The event was pre-recorded last weekend on May 2nd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The concert was meant to give a powerful message for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution worldwide.

Hosted by Selena Gomez and co-chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the event celebrates health workers worldwide.

The clip shared by the 51-year-old superstar shows the songstress perfecting her dance moves along with a massive team of dancers. The Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World is also special because the superstar's daughter Emme also had made an appearance in the video.

“This is a new generation of people. We’re gonna accept each other, understand each other, be more loving, be more inclusive. And that’s what this pandemic has taught us,” said Jennifer Lopez.



The highlight of the concert was when the songstress called her mother on stage and talked to her. She also shared the moment with her fans on social media. In the caption, she tributed her mother: "What an incredible and sweet moment to be singing live on stage in front of an audience at #VaxLive with my mother. Thank you @glblctzn for having me! Happy Mother’s Day mommy I love you! #SweetCaroline"

Apart from Jennifer Lopez, the hourlong concert had performances from Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R. The special guests included Ben Affleck & Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Chrissy Teigen, Sean Penn, Olivia Munn, Gayle King and Nomzamo Mbatha, with special messages from Pope Francis, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden and Amitabh Bachchan.



The Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World had a charitable cause to secure 10 million vaccine doses. It pulled off surpassing the mark thanks to generous donations from philanthropists.

The Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World airs Saturday on multiple TV networks, myriad sites online and on the radio.