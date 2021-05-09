Vanessa Hudgens keeps fire up with boyfriend Cole Tucket via Zoom

American actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has, at last, found someone with who she shares her precious time. Even the COVID-19 pandemic cannot stop her from meeting her boyfriend, Cole Tucker as talks to him online through Zoom.

The 32-year-actress appears excited to be able to date amid quarantine thanks to Zoom. So, she told The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (May 7).

“It’s so weird, believe me, I still cannot get over the fact that it happened because I remember in quarantine I was like, ‘Cool so I’m single now and I can’t meet anybody,’” she said.

“I'm like, ‘I guess I’ll go on a dating app,’ but I always said I would never go on a dating app, and then I find myself on a dating app and I was like, ‘I hate myself,' I’ve got to get off of that and then I kind of just gave up for a minute.”

When, she could find no one on the dating apps, Vanessa Hudgens was invited by her friend to a weekly meditation Zoom class. This is where the magic happened.

“They added me to a group text," she elaborated. "And everyone is sending gifs of themselves, and it’s like Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama. So I send a gif of myself and then there is a gif in the group chat of a baseball player sliding into a base, and I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, ‘Hot.’ And then I get on the Zoom and I am like, ‘Who is that?’ And I found him and we started talking and yeah it’s wild that we found each other over Zoom.”

Vanessa Hudgens also revealed that it was her who made the first move. The actress also advises those who are still hesitant to take a chance and ask someone out.

“I mean I’m such a go-getter," she said. "If I want something or someone I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DM and was like, ‘Hey it was nice to meet you.’ I think there is no shame in making the first move. If you want it, why wait for someone else to give you what you want?”

In January 2020, the High School Musical alum broke up with Austin Butler. Hudgens and Cole Tucker are seeing each other since November 2020 and led their friendship to an Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Cole Tucker is an outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB.

“He’s just kind of perfect for me," Hudgens had said while talking to Entertainment Tonight recently. "I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”