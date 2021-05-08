Inside Kate Middleton, Prince William plans to revolutionise monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William have 'embarked on a rebranding' journey

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be making every possible attempt to push themselves as the future King and Queen of England.



According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have "embarked on a rebranding" as they look to ensure the survival of the monarchy in the modern world.

“I honestly think they have embarked on a rebranding in the light of what effectively the importance of personality as well as position for the royals," Larcombe told the Sun.

“Harry and Meghan have shown that modern royalty will only survive if it is absolutely at the cutting edge of social media that their profiles play into the narrative of the cult of the celebrity.

“William has decided now is really the time to really push them as a couple as well as the future king and queen," the expert added.