Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe competition 2021

American rapper Pitbull will perform during the Miss Universe competition on May 16, organizer of the beauty pageant said on Friday.
"Mr. Worldwide meets the Universe!. Can't wait to see @pitbull rock the #MISSUNIVERSE stage!," read a post on the official Instagram page of Miss Universe.
According to the post, the 69th #MISSUNIVERSE Competition will air live around the world from @hardrockholly on Sunday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET.