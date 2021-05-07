Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to hire ‘team of nannies’ for newborn, Archie: report

Experts recently sat down to discuss the incoming hoard of nannies that will grace Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doorsteps once newborn baby arrives.

The claim came via a mixed board of experts, some of which believe Meghan’s mother Doria will be the only help the couple need, whereas others speculate hired help will become the new norm.

An expert leaning towards the latter, Sophie Pickles, touched upon the couple’s possible parenting approach during her interview with The Mirror and was quoted saying, Meghan and Harry may choose to hire a team of two or more nannies to help care for Archie and the new baby.”

“It is not uncommon for royals or the extremely wealthy to do so, often employing one nanny to stay in the house overnight to help with frequent night wakes and one or more to take care of the children during the day.”

“We know that when Archie was born, Meghan and Harry decided to hire a nanny to help them after initially saying they wouldn't do so. As for all of us, it sometimes takes until the baby is born for new parents to realise what a challenge it can be.”

She added, “We already know that Harry and Meghan have stated that they do not want their home to be filled with staff, so it is unlikely that the new nanny will live with them.”

“All parents of multiple children know, however, that two is more challenging than one and with Archie about to hit the tumultuous age of two, they may well change their minds.”

“After all, even when you have all the money in the world, there is nothing quite like the reassurance of leaving your baby in the arms of someone that you love and trust.”