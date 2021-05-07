close
Fri May 07, 2021
May 7, 2021

Allu Arjun marks 17 years of 'Arya'; 'It changed my course as an actor'

Fri, May 07, 2021
Allu Arjun marks 17 years of ‘Arya’; ‘It changed my course as an actor’

Indian star Allu Arjun, who primarily works in Telugu films, marked 17 years of his film Arya, saying “It changed my course as an actor”.

Allu Arjun, who is in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post to mark 17 years of Arya.

He wrote “This movie changed the lives of so many people. It changed my course as an actor.”

The actor further said “Sukumar garu’s life as a director, Dil Raju garu’s life as a producer, DSP’s life as a musician and Rathnavelu’s life as a DOP. Bunny Vasu as distributor then and many, many more lives. We all soo thankful to this one magic that came into our lives called Arya.”

He went on to say “We all will always cherish this as our greatest milestone in our lives. Thank you! Gratitude forever.”

Allu Arjun shared the post with caption “#17yearsofarya”.

Film Arya was released on May 7, 2004.

