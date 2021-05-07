Did Kourtney Kardashian end Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

Kourtney Kardashian is shooting down claims that she was responsible for ending Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK).

In an episode of KUWTK, it showed the family collectively making the touch decision to end the show after 20 seasons.

However only Khloe Kardashian was of the opinion that the show should continue.

"It's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made but mine is the only one that would be against the rest of the family," she said.

Meanwhile Kourtney gave her two cents in the matter.

"We always said we would do it together as long as we all wanted to do it and felt happy and that it made sense," Kourtney explained in a confessional.

"I've definitely had my moments when I wasn't fully comfortable with filming and then there's so many exciting moments like where we've had the best times and great family trips and so many experiences that we wouldn't have had if we weren't filming. I think it's been a love-hate relationship."