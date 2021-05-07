Prince Harry wanted to 'rock the boat' with Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Prince Harry not surprised by the repercussions of the chat or that he regrets it for a moment, says royal author

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to send alarming bells ringing in Buckingham Palace with their allegations in Oprah Winfrey tell-all.



According to royal author Ingrid Seward, “He [Harry] knew what he was doing,” she told Page Six.



“I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment," she added.

However, what Seward does not understand is why Meghan sought help from the Palace for her mental health woes.

“I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there,” Seward said.

“You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people," she further said.