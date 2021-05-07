Prince Harry wanted to 'rock the boat' with Oprah Winfrey tell-all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wanted to send alarming bells ringing in Buckingham Palace with their allegations in Oprah Winfrey tell-all.
According to royal author Ingrid Seward, “He [Harry] knew what he was doing,” she told Page Six.
“I can swear to you that, and he wanted to rock that boat. Quite why, I don’t understand, but he did want to. And then he did, and I don’t think he’s surprised by the repercussions or that he regrets it for a moment," she added.
However, what Seward does not understand is why Meghan sought help from the Palace for her mental health woes.
“I find that so difficult to understand … what she was trying to tell us there,” Seward said.
“You don’t go to the HR department in the UK. You go and see a doctor, or you say to your husband, ‘Darling, I feel dreadful, I need you to find someone.’ Harry was in therapy himself, so he must have known people," she further said.