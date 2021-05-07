Atiqa Odho prays for Marina Khan's recovery from Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Atiqa Odho on Thursday asked her fans to pray for her friend Marina Khan who is battling COVID-19.
Sharing a combo of pictures with Marina, Atiqa Odho wrote, "Please pray for health and recovery. May Allah keep us all protected and healthy. Ameen."
Marina Khan had also uploaded a video after testing positive for coronavirus, asking people to take the pandemic seriously.