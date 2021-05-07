close
Thu May 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 7, 2021

Atiqa Odho prays for Marina Khan's recovery from Covid-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 07, 2021

Atiqa Odho on Thursday asked her fans to pray for her friend Marina Khan who is battling COVID-19.

Sharing a combo of pictures with Marina, Atiqa Odho wrote, "Please pray for health and recovery. May Allah keep us all protected and healthy. Ameen."

Marina Khan had also uploaded a video after testing positive for coronavirus, asking people to take the pandemic seriously.

