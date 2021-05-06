Eminem's new video takes internet by storm

Eminem on Wednesday took the internet by storm with his new video.

The lyric video for his song "Alfred's Theme" was dropped on YouTube where it has received over half a million views within a few hours.

The song was a part of his album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

Eminem shared the link to the video in a Tweet on Wednesday.



Eminem released his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered:Side B" late last year, just months after he had released "Music To Be Murdered By".

It was Em's second album in a year.