Snoop Dogg addresses upcoming 50th birthday: ‘Be your best version’

Snoop Dogg recently got candid about his experience reaching the big 50th milestone with acceptance and enthusiasm.



He got candid with People while promoting his new BIC EZ Reach Lighter partnership with Martha Stewart and admitted, "I'm probably going to do a player's ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I'm saying?”

“I'm old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, 'I had the time of my life'."

Snoop Dogg will even have his guest list star-studded and in waiting since, Everybody has to dress up, you can't just get in here. You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine [yards]."

before concluding Dogg left fans with a short reminder and admitted, "You got to treat yourself like fine wine. They say fine wine, it gets better over time."

"You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That's what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day."