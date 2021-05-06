How Spice Grirls helped Beyonce's career

Beyoncé’s musical success is very much credited to the Spice Girls.

Speaking in Breaking Beauty podcast, Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham shared that the Single Ladies hit maker once told her that the girl group “inspired” her to pursue her dream.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am,'" she recalled.

"And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."

The fashion designer added that the girl group’s success was mainly because of them being unapologetic for who they are.