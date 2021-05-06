close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 6, 2021

How Spice Grirls helped Beyonce's career

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 06, 2021

 Beyoncé’s musical success is very much credited to the Spice Girls.

Speaking in Breaking Beauty podcast, Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham shared that the Single Ladies hit maker once told her that the girl group “inspired” her to pursue her dream.

"I met Beyoncé a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am,'" she recalled.

"And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."

The fashion designer added that the girl group’s success was mainly because of them being unapologetic for who they are. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment