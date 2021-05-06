Perez Hilton believes Britney Spears might ‘be dead’ without a conservatorship

Perez Hilton recently shocked fans with a recent claim regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Hilton gave his candid thoughts during an interview with The Sun and was quoted saying, “If she didn’t have a conservatorship in place, I would be concerned that Britney would be dead, truly. There are certain things that I don’t agree with though.”

"For example, Britney recently was petitioning the court to have her father removed as her conservator, that should absolutely be her right."

“OK, if she’s under this conservatorship because she needs to, why should her dad be the one calling the shots and making money off of it?"