Harry Styles displays cute factor as he kicks off filming LGBT drama My Policeman

Harry Styles gave onlookers a treat as he upped the cute factor on the set of his upcoming flick My Policeman, sporting pink and blue hair clips in between takes.



The singer/actor, who kicked off filming for fifties LGBT drama, was pictured on set at various locations in Brighton and Hove.

In one of the pictures, Harry was seen arriving on location in Brighton with the slides in place and his hair looking immaculate.



In another picture, he appeared to be in costume as police officer Tom Burgess, dressed in 1950s style police uniform a white shirt under a grey waistcoat and black tie.

He also covered face with a black mask as filming continues amid the coronavirus pandemic. Filming has also been taking place in Worthing, where the Golden singer was spotted sharing a passionate moment with co-star Emma Corrin, who is playing his wife Marion in the flick.

My Policeman - based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts - is helmed by Michael Grandage while the screenplay has been written by Oscar-nominated Ron Nyswaner.

Harry and David are reportedly set to get naked for a ‘passionate scene’ in the much-anticipated movie where ‘nothing is going to be left to the imagination’.