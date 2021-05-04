The Weeknd still boycotting Grammys despite rule change

The Weeknd pledged he would never take part in the Grammys

The Weeknd is still miffed at the fact that his album was snubbed at the Grammys.



Despite the institutions's recently-announced decision to no longer choose nominations via small committees of anonymous members, The Weeknd will not be taking part in the awards.



The singer has long expressed his displeasure of the committee and is not budging from his sentiment.

“The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag,” The Weeknd told Variety of the academy’s dissembling of the “secret” committees.

The Candian singer was snubbed this year by the institution's committee with no nominations for his double-platinum After Hours album and hit single Blinding Lights.

After the snub, The Weeknd pledged he would never take part in the Grammys.

“I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” he said.

“I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future," The Weeknd added.