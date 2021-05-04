Billie Eilish makes history as her Vogue photo reaches milestone in six minutes

Bllie Eilish has won the internet as she earned praise for a series of striking images in British Vogue.



The 19-year-old pop superstar attracted massive applause online after swapping her usually baggy style for a tight-fitting corset and lingerie in photos inspired by mid-20th century pin-ups.

A picture from the shoot posted on the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Instagram account became the fastest to hit 1 million likes, reaching the milestone in six minutes.



The Bad Guy hitmaker has previously been vocal about body shaming in the public eye and the constant appraisal of her appearance and her baggy clothing.



Te US songstress's one image from the shoot has now been liked more than 19 million times.

The singer - in a video shared on British Vogue’s YouTube channel - also answers to the questions from fans, friends and collaborators including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, rapper Missy Elliot, Spice Girl Melanie C, director Tim Burton, Orlando Bloom, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Billie Eilish discussed her songwriting technique, favourite takeaway food choices, veganism and fashion inspirations, and also revealed she recently went on her first date.