Scott Disick may have tough time ahead

Scott Disick has fear of Keeping Up With The Kardashians ending as Kim noted 'change is not positive' for him in new trailer.

The ex-beau of Kourtney Kardashian appeared t be a nervous man in the new super tease trailer for KUWTK. That is because the long-running show is coming to an end, and the change may rock the reality TV star, who was in rehab last year.



'My fear of everything stopping is scary to me,' says Scott in a voiceover as he is seen looking tense by a swimming poll.



Kim Kardashian is in a hot peach top with her hair in a spout as she warns: 'Think about all the times he has had big change, it hasn't been positive for him.'



The last few years have been bumpy for him. In May 2020 Disick checked into rehab. He got well in Edwards, Colorado after reportedly partying in lockdown during the pandemic.

Scott Disick had been struggling with family life during lockdown, and is still having a hard time coping with the death of his own parents a few years ago.