Kate Middleton turns photographer for Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday

Charlotte, the only daughter of William and Kate Middleton, is the fourth in line to the British throne

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II's great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte was released by the royal family on Saturday to commemorate her sixth birthday.



The only daughter of Her Majesty's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, is the fourth in line to the British throne.



The new portrait of the birthday girl shows her wearing a blue dress with a pink floral pattern, flashing a smile at her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is taking the photograph.

Kate, who often turns into the royal family's unofficial photographer, had clicked the portrait on Saturday at the Cambridge's current residence in Norfolk, eastern England.



Charlotte, born in London on May 2, 2015, and is William and Kate’s second child. Her elder brother Prince George was born in July 2013 and her younger brother Prince Louis was born in April 2018.