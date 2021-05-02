The Weeknd uses quarantine time to create music

The COVID-19 lockdown time has offered Canadian singer, The Weeknd the free time which he put to the optimal utility for creating 'magic' music.

The 31-year-old pop singer utilised his lonely time to create new music, which he termed as 'magic' material. The singer's album 'After Hours' topped music charts after he released it when the coronavirus started affecting lives in the US last March.



The Weeknd, taking to microblogging website, shared the good news with his fans that he has made music in a “small quarantine room.” Teasing news of his new creation in a series of tweets, the singer shared a gif of Bugs Bunny.

In another tweet, he questioned, "What is real?"

In the next tweets, the singer pointed out, “made so much magic in the small quarantined room." He also shared the news with his fans that he is “now just piecing it all together” and called the new project “so beautiful."

The Weeknd has said last year that he hoped that his upcoming album would be ready to release in 2021. “I might have another album ready to go by the time this quarantine is over,” he had said at the time.

“I’m guilty of wanting to outdo my last album, but it’s never like, ‘I’ve got to do the same type of song.’ I’m so happy I’m not like that. My palette is so wide.”