Sat May 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2021

Megan Fox reaches 11 million followers on Instagram

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 01, 2021

Megan Fox's popularity is  growing on social media , a  look at her  Instagram and Twitter accounts  shows.

The number of followers continue to  increase on  Twitter even though she has not used her account since 2013.

The actress  on Saturday crossed 11 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has shared only 149 posts to reach 11 million followers on the Facebook-owned app where she follows nobody, not even her new boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The "Transformers" actress has been dating MGK since she split with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

She has appeared on multiple music videos by the Cleveland rapper ever since she started dating him.

