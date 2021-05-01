Alex Rodriguez wants to win back Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is not too happy after splitting with Jennifer Lopez as reports have revealed that he may be searching for a way back to her.



Per an insider close to the Hustlers star, the retired baseball player still wants to get back together with Lopez who can no longer trust him.

The source told People: "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over."

In spite of that, the two still remain cordial even after ending their engagement as they were recently spotted at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles last week.

A source had explained that the two were there to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way."

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends,” the insider added.