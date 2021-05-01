Prince Harry ‘wishes’ he could’ve stayed in UK for a longer period

Prince Harry after flying back to the UK for a brief period was grateful to have reconnected with his family.



A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Duke of Sussex was happy to have come home for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April.

The insider shared that he was “grateful” and "wished he'd been able to stay a bit longer."

It was further revealed that in spite of reports about Harry’s reunion with his family being “frosty”, he welcomed the opportunity to reconnect with the royals.

The grapevine further told the portal that Harry was working alongside his brother Prince William for their mother Princess Diana’s statue that will be unveiled in July for her 60th birth anniversary.